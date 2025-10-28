JBM (Healthcare) Ltd. Enters New License Agreement with Europharm

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

JBM (Healthcare) Ltd. ( (HK:2161) ) just unveiled an announcement.

JBM (Healthcare) Ltd. has entered into a new license agreement with Europharm to utilize a portion of a factory from December 2025 to January 2028. This transaction is considered a connected transaction under the Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement but exempt from circular and independent shareholders’ approval due to its financial scale. The agreement is expected to impact JBM’s asset acquisition strategy and reflects its ongoing operational alignment with Europharm.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2161) stock is a Buy with a HK$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on JBM (Healthcare) Ltd. stock, see the HK:2161 Stock Forecast page.

More about JBM (Healthcare) Ltd.

JBM (Healthcare) Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on pharmaceutical products and services. The company is part of the Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited group, which is a significant player in the healthcare sector with a strong market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 785,078

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.44B

See more insights into 2161 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue