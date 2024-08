JB Hi-Fi Limited (AU:JBH) has released an update.

JB Hi-Fi Limited has released its FY24 results, highlighting a robust financial performance and strategic updates including the acquisition of e&s. Key focus areas and an investment checklist were also discussed by Group CEO Terry Smart and Group CFO Nick Wells. The company also provided a trading update for FY25 as part of the presentation.

