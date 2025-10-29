JB Hi-Fi Limited Reports Strong Q1 FY26 Sales Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

JB Hi-Fi Limited ( (AU:JBH) ) just unveiled an update.

JB Hi-Fi Limited reported its FY26 Q1 sales update, showing strong growth in several regions. JB Hi-Fi Australia experienced a total sales growth of 6.0%, while JB Hi-Fi New Zealand saw a remarkable increase of 39.3%. The Good Guys reported a modest growth of 2.5%, and e&s showed a 4.1% rise in total sales. These results align with the company’s expectations as they approach the crucial Q2 trading period, indicating a stable performance and positive outlook for stakeholders.

JB Hi-Fi Limited operates in the retail industry, primarily offering consumer electronics, home appliances, and entertainment products. The company has a significant market presence in Australia and New Zealand, focusing on providing a wide range of technology and home goods to consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 324,776

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$12.57B

