JB Hi-Fi Limited Reports Strong FY25 and Announces Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

JB Hi-Fi Limited ( (AU:JBH) ) has shared an announcement.

JB Hi-Fi Limited announced a successful financial year ending June 2025, marked by strong sales and profit growth. The company also underwent significant leadership changes with the retirement of Group CEO Terry Smart and the appointment of Nick Wells as his successor. Additionally, the board welcomed new non-executive director Sheila Lines, enhancing its expertise. The company remains committed to innovation and diversification across its product range and operations to stay relevant and competitive in the market.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:JBH) stock is a Hold with a A$123.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on JB Hi-Fi Limited stock, see the AU:JBH Stock Forecast page.

More about JB Hi-Fi Limited

JB Hi-Fi Limited is a prominent retail company operating in Australia and New Zealand, specializing in technology, consumer electronics, home appliances, and premium bathroom products. The company operates under three iconic retail brands: JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, and e&s, each focusing on delivering high-quality products at low prices with exceptional customer service. The company leverages its scale, low-cost operating model, multichannel capabilities, and strong people and culture to maintain its competitive edge.

Average Trading Volume: 324,776

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$12.57B

For detailed information about JBH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue