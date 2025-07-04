Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Promising Study on Zanidatamab for HER2-positive Breast Cancer

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ((JAZZ)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Study Comparing the Efficacy and Safety of Zanidatamab to Trastuzumab, Each in Combination With Physician’s Choice Chemotherapy, for the Treatment of Participants With Metastatic HER2-positive Breast Cancer. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of zanidatamab combined with chemotherapy compared to trastuzumab with chemotherapy in patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have not responded to or cannot tolerate previous treatments. This research is significant as it explores potential new treatment options for a challenging cancer type.

The study tests two interventions: zanidatamab and trastuzumab, both administered with chemotherapy. Zanidatamab is being evaluated for its potential to offer a new treatment avenue for patients with advanced HER2-positive breast cancer.

This interventional study is designed as a randomized, open-label, parallel assignment with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants are randomly assigned to receive either zanidatamab or trastuzumab, each with a physician’s choice of chemotherapy.

The study began on August 13, 2024, with an estimated primary completion date yet to be announced. The most recent update was submitted on July 1, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results that could impact treatment standards.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if zanidatamab proves more effective than existing treatments. This could position Jazz favorably against competitors in the oncology market, particularly in the HER2-positive breast cancer segment.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

