Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 4 Study on Epidiolex: A Potential Game-Changer for Tuberous Sclerosis Complex

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ((JAZZ)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 4 study titled A Phase 4, Interventional, Multicenter, Open-Label, Single-Arm Study to Assess Behavioral and Other Co-occurring Outcomes Following Treatment With EPID(I/Y)OLEX as Add-on Therapy in Participants (Aged 1 to 65 Years Old) With Seizures Associated With Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. The study aims to evaluate the behavioral and other co-occurring outcomes of using Epidiolex as an add-on therapy for individuals with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) who experience seizures, highlighting its potential significance in improving patient quality of life.

The intervention being tested is the Cannabidiol Oral Solution (Epidiolex), an experimental drug administered as a 100 mg/ml oral solution. It is intended to be titrated up to a dose of 12.5 mg/kg twice daily, with a total dose of up to 25 mg/kg/day over 26 weeks, with an option to extend to 52 weeks.

The study design is interventional, with a single-group assignment and no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. This open-label approach allows all participants to receive the Cannabidiol Oral Solution, providing clear insights into its effects on the target population.

The study began on June 29, 2023, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 15, 2025, indicating ongoing progress and adjustments.

This update could positively influence Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful outcomes may enhance Epidiolex’s market position. Competitors in the epilepsy and seizure treatment market may need to consider the implications of these findings on their strategies.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

