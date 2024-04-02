Jasper Commerce Reports Improved Q2 Results

Jasper Commerce Inc (TSE:JPIM) has released an update.

Jasper Commerce Inc. has reported an improved net loss of $342,571 for Q2 2024, down from the previous quarter, after accounting for non-recurring charges. Revenue dipped to $257,401 amid a high interest-rate environment, prompting the company to refine its cost structure and improve operational efficiency. Interim CEO Ken Gutierrez reaffirms their dedication to enhancing customer service and enabling robust online sales.

