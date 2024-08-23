Jason Marine Group Concludes Smooth AGM

Jason Marine Group Limited (SG:5PF) has released an update.

Jason Marine Group Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 25, 2024, presided over by Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr. Foo Chew Tuck. The meeting, which began promptly at 10:00 a.m. in Singapore, addressed standard proceedings and saw no advance shareholder questions except for those from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), which had been previously published. Poll voting was utilized for resolutions, and third-party agencies were appointed for vote counting and scrutinizing the validity of proxy forms.

