Jash Engineering Ltd. Commissions New Manufacturing Plant to Boost Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Jash Engineering Ltd. ( (IN:JASH) ) is now available.

Jash Engineering Ltd. has announced the commissioning of its new Shivpad Manufacturing plant near Chennai, which is expected to bolster its position in the municipal treatment process equipment industry. The new facility, with a built-up area of 58,500 square feet, will enhance delivery timelines and enable the company to undertake larger projects, including those outside India. The commercial production is set to begin in August 2025, and an investor visit is planned to showcase the facility and discuss potential growth plans and acquisitions.

More about Jash Engineering Ltd.

Jash Engineering Ltd. operates in the engineering sector, focusing on municipal treatment process equipment. The company is known for its manufacturing capabilities and aims to expand its market reach, including international projects.

Average Trading Volume: 183,678

Current Market Cap: 35.86B INR

See more data about JASH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue