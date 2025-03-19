Japfa Ltd. Announces Key Shareholders’ Meetings and Share Buyback Plan

Japfa Ltd. ( (SG:UD2) ) has shared an announcement.

Japfa Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meetings scheduled for April 10, 2025, in Jakarta. The meetings will cover key agenda items such as the approval of the 2024 financial statements, profit utilization, appointment of auditors, and the election of board members. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval for a share buyback plan, in line with recent financial regulations, which could impact its stock market strategy and shareholder value.

Japfa Ltd. operates in the agribusiness sector, primarily focusing on the production of animal feed, poultry breeding, and the processing of chicken and beef. The company is a significant player in the Indonesian market, providing essential products and services in the food supply chain.

YTD Price Performance: 41.38%

Average Trading Volume: 13,750

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €864.3M

