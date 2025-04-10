Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Announces Management Reshuffle

Japfa Ltd. ( (SG:UD2) ) has provided an update.

Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk has announced changes in its management team, effective April 10, 2025. The company has appointed Gabriella Santosa as a new director and Antonius Harwanto Suryo Sembodo as a new commissioner, while other key positions remain unchanged. These changes are likely to impact the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Japfa Ltd.

Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk operates in the agribusiness sector, focusing on producing animal feed, poultry breeding, and commercial farming. The company is a significant player in the Indonesian market, providing essential products for the agricultural and food industries.

YTD Price Performance: 37.24%

Average Trading Volume: 13,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €846.9M

