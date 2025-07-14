Japan’s Service Sector Surges: Stock Market Impact?

Today, Japan’s Tertiary Industry Index for May was released, showing a significant increase compared to expectations. The index, which measures the output of the service sector, rose by 0.600% month-over-month, surpassing the anticipated 0.100% and improving from the previous month’s 0.500%. This indicates a stronger-than-expected performance in Japan’s service industry.

The unexpected rise in the Tertiary Industry Index could have positive implications for Japan’s stock market, particularly for companies within the service sector. Investors may view this as a sign of economic resilience, potentially boosting confidence in service-related stocks. As the service sector plays a crucial role in Japan’s economy, this data could lead to increased market activity and possibly drive stock prices higher in the short term.

