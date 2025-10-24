Japan’s Manufacturing PMI Dips, Misses Expectations

Japan’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Flash fell to 48.3, down from the previous reading of 48.5. This marks a decline of 0.2 points, indicating a further contraction in the manufacturing sector.

The actual PMI figure of 48.3 came in below the analyst estimate of 48.6, suggesting weaker-than-expected manufacturing activity. This shortfall is likely to weigh on industrial stocks, as the manufacturing sector faces ongoing challenges. The market impact may be short-term, driven by sentiment, as investors reassess growth prospects in Japan’s manufacturing landscape.

