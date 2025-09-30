Japan’s Housing Starts Plummet Beyond Expectations

Japan’s housing starts fell by 9.8% year-on-year, slightly deeper than the previous month’s decline of 9.7%. This marks a continued contraction in the construction sector, highlighting persistent challenges in the housing market.

The actual decline in housing starts was significantly worse than the analyst estimate of a 4.8% drop, suggesting a weaker-than-expected demand for new housing. This unexpected downturn is likely to weigh on construction and real estate stocks, with potential short-term negative sentiment in these sectors. The data may also influence longer-term policy expectations, as it reflects ongoing issues in Japan’s economic recovery.

