Japan’s Core Inflation Climbs: Market Sentiment Steady

Japan’s core inflation rate rose to 2.9% year-over-year, up from the previous 2.7%. This marks an increase of 0.2 percentage points, indicating a higher inflationary pressure in the economy.

The actual core inflation rate matched analyst estimates of 2.9%. This alignment with expectations is likely to stabilize market sentiment, though sectors sensitive to inflation, such as consumer goods and utilities, may experience volatility. The impact on the stock market is expected to be short-term as investors assess the implications for future monetary policy adjustments.

