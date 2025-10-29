Japan’s Consumer Confidence Surpasses Expectations

Japan’s consumer confidence index rose to 35.8 from the previous 35.3, marking an increase of 0.5 points. This upward movement indicates a positive shift in consumer sentiment.

The actual figure slightly surpassed analyst estimates of 35.6, suggesting a stronger-than-expected improvement in consumer outlook. This development is likely to boost retail and consumer goods sectors, as improved confidence often translates to increased spending. The market impact may be short-term, driven by sentiment, but sustained gains could influence longer-term economic expectations.

