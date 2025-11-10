Japan Steel Works Reports Strong Financial Growth in First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Japan Steel Works ( (JP:5631) ) is now available.

Japan Steel Works reported a significant increase in its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 25.3% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 67.9% year-on-year. The company’s strong performance is reflected in its improved equity-to-asset ratio and increased dividends, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5631) stock is a Hold with a Yen9187.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Japan Steel Works stock, see the JP:5631 Stock Forecast page.

More about Japan Steel Works

Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the steel industry. It focuses on producing steel products and machinery, serving various industrial sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 54.12%

Average Trading Volume: 930,693

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen646.8B

