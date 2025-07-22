Japan Steel Works Completes Payment for New Stock Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Japan Steel Works ( (JP:5631) ) has shared an announcement.

Japan Steel Works has completed the payment procedure for issuing new stocks as restricted stock compensation, a move resolved by the Board of Directors on June 23, 2025. This issuance involves 6,924 shares of common stock at 7,861 yen per share, totaling 54,429,564 yen, and is aimed at compensating directors and executive officers, potentially impacting the company’s governance and stakeholder alignment.

Japan Steel Works, Ltd. operates in the steel manufacturing industry, focusing on producing high-quality steel products. The company is known for its advanced technology and innovation in steel production, serving various sectors including industrial machinery and energy.

