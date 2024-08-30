Japan Retail Investment Secures Dividends Through Asset Sale

Japan Retail Investment (JP:8953) has released an update.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has successfully completed the sale of a 20% co-ownership interest in AEON MALL Sapporo Naebo for 1.86 billion yen, with an expected gain of 684 million yen dedicated to dividends for shareholders. Furthermore, JMF plans to dispose of the remaining 80% interest in stages, expecting significant gains that will also be fully returned to shareholders. The proceeds from these sales are set to be reinvested in ways that aim to enhance unitholder value, such as purchasing its own investment units or acquiring new assets.

