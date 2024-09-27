Japan Real Estate Secures Eco-Friendly Loan

Japan Real Estate Investment (JP:8952) has released an update.

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation has secured a sustainability-linked loan of JPY 2.5 billion from Mizuho Bank to repay an existing long-term loan maturing on October 1, 2024. The terms of the loan include an interest rate of the 3-month JPY TIBOR plus 0.160%, with potential rate reduction contingent on achieving CO2 reduction targets. The loan is unsecured and is to be repaid in a lump sum on October 2, 2034.

