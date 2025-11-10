Japan Property Management Center Reports Steady Growth in 2025 Financials

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Japan Property Management Center Co.Ltd. ( (JP:3276) ).

Japan Property Management Center Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with a notable rise in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. The company’s financial position remains stable, with an improved equity-to-asset ratio, and it anticipates a modest increase in annual dividends, reflecting its steady performance in a competitive market.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3276) stock is a Buy with a Yen1416.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Japan Property Management Center Co.Ltd. stock, see the JP:3276 Stock Forecast page.

More about Japan Property Management Center Co.Ltd.

Japan Property Management Center Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property management services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Prime stock exchange and is led by CEO Hideaki Mutoh.

Average Trading Volume: 31,945

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen20.49B

