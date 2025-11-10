Japan Property Management Center Reports October 2025 Operational Data

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Japan Property Management Center Co.Ltd. ( (JP:3276) ).

Japan Property Management Center Co., Ltd. reported its monthly operational data for October 2025, indicating a slight increase in the number of units in operation compared to the previous month. The company also saw a notable number of unit applications, reflecting ongoing demand and potential growth in its property management services.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3276) stock is a Buy with a Yen1416.00 price target.

More about Japan Property Management Center Co.Ltd.

Japan Property Management Center Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property management services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is led by CEO Hideaki Mutoh.

Average Trading Volume: 31,945

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen20.49B

