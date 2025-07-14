Japan Property Management Center Reports June 2025 Operational Data

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Japan Property Management Center Co.Ltd. ( (JP:3276) ) has shared an announcement.

Japan Property Management Center Co., Ltd. reported its monthly operational data for June 2025, showing a slight decrease in the number of units in operation compared to the previous months. The company also provided figures for unit applications, which totaled 4,052 for the first half of the fiscal year, indicating a steady demand in the property management sector.

Japan Property Management Center Co., Ltd. operates in the property management industry, focusing on managing residential units across Japan. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is led by CEO Hideaki Mutoh.

Average Trading Volume: 34,403

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen19.25B

