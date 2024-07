Japan Hotel Reit Investment (JP:8985) has released an update.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation has successfully completed the acquisition of two new assets, MIMARU Tokyo Shinjuku West and HOTEL AMANEK Shinjuku-Kabukicho, with a combined acquisition price of JPY 18,490,000 thousand. This move aligns with the company’s previously announced growth strategy detailed in their June 24, 2024 press release.

