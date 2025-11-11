Japan Hotel REIT Announces Green Loan Refinancing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Japan Hotel Reit Investment ( (JP:8985) ).

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation has announced a refinancing plan through a green loan to repay existing debts due on November 20, 2025. This strategic move aligns with JHR’s commitment to sustainability, utilizing the Green Finance Framework to support environmentally friendly projects, including properties like Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport and Hotel Nikko Nara. The refinancing does not significantly alter the company’s interest-bearing debts, maintaining a stable financial position with an expected fixed interest rate ratio of around 80%.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8985) stock is a Buy with a Yen100909.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Japan Hotel Reit Investment stock, see the JP:8985 Stock Forecast page.

More about Japan Hotel Reit Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on acquiring and managing hotel properties across Japan. The company is known for its strategic investments in hospitality assets, aiming to enhance value through effective asset management and sustainable practices.

Average Trading Volume: 16,222

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen453.1B

See more data about 8985 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

