Japan Business Systems Reports Robust Financial Growth and Strategic Expansion

Japan Business Systems, Inc. ( (JP:5036) ) has provided an update.

Japan Business Systems, Inc. reported significant financial growth for the year ending September 30, 2025, with a 22.5% increase in net sales and a 65.3% rise in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company also announced a substantial increase in dividends, reflecting its strong financial position and commitment to shareholder returns. The inclusion of Sure Biz Cloud, Inc. as a subsidiary and the transition to the TSE Prime Market are expected to enhance its market presence and operational capabilities.

More about Japan Business Systems, Inc.

Japan Business Systems, Inc. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing IT solutions and services. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is led by President & CEO Yukihiro Makita.

Average Trading Volume: 218,005

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen65.88B

