Japan Aviation Electronics Industry (JP:6807) has released an update.

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry reported a slight increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, while operating profit saw a significant rise of 36.1%. Despite these positive aspects, the company experienced a decrease in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent.

For further insights into JP:6807 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.