Janison Education Group Announces Director Departure

Janison Education Group Ltd. ( (AU:JAN) ) has provided an update.

Janison Education Group Limited has announced the cessation of Vicki Aristidopoulos as a director, effective October 23, 2025. This change in the board may impact the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially affecting stakeholders and investors as the company continues to navigate the competitive education technology market.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:JAN) stock is a Hold with a A$0.21 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Janison Education Group Ltd. stock, see the AU:JAN Stock Forecast page.

More about Janison Education Group Ltd.

Janison Education Group Limited operates in the education technology industry, providing online assessment and learning platforms. The company focuses on delivering innovative digital solutions to educational institutions and organizations, enhancing the learning experience and improving educational outcomes.

Average Trading Volume: 127,451

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$62.37M

