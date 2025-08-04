Janison Education Group Announces Cessation of Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Janison Education Group Ltd. ( (AU:JAN) ) has issued an update.

Janison Education Group Ltd. announced the cessation of certain securities, specifically performance rights that were set to expire in 2037 and 2038. The lapse occurred because the conditions for these securities were not met or became incapable of being satisfied, impacting the company’s issued capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:JAN) stock is a Buy with a A$0.33 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Janison Education Group Ltd. stock, see the AU:JAN Stock Forecast page.

More about Janison Education Group Ltd.

Janison Education Group Ltd. operates in the education technology industry, providing online assessment and learning platforms. The company focuses on delivering innovative digital solutions to educational institutions and organizations, enhancing learning experiences and assessment processes.

Average Trading Volume: 163,134

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$44.18M

For detailed information about JAN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue