Jamna Auto Industries Secures SEBI Compliance Certificate for Q2 2025

The latest announcement is out from Jamna Auto Industries Limited ( (IN:JAMNAAUTO) ).

Jamna Auto Industries Limited has announced the receipt of a compliance certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This announcement signifies the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements, potentially reinforcing its credibility and trustworthiness among investors and stakeholders.

Jamna Auto Industries Limited

Jamna Auto Industries Limited is a prominent player in the automotive industry, specializing in the production of automotive suspension solutions. The company focuses on manufacturing products such as leaf springs and parabolic springs, serving a diverse range of markets including commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

Average Trading Volume: 119,148

Current Market Cap: 37.25B INR

