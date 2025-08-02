Jammu & Kashmir Bank Releases 2024-25 Sustainability Report

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. ( ($IN:J&KBANK) ) has shared an announcement.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited has released its Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for the financial year 2024-25, in compliance with SEBI regulations. This report, presented at the bank’s 87th Annual General Meeting, highlights the bank’s commitment to driving growth and delivering excellence. The report is intended for information dissemination and reflects the bank’s focus on sustainable business practices, which could enhance its operational efficiency and industry positioning.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited, established in 1938, operates primarily in the banking and financial services sector. The bank offers a range of services including retail and corporate banking, investments, and cross-selling of products such as insurance and mutual funds. It serves a diverse clientele that includes individuals, NRIs, corporates, government entities, and SMEs. The bank is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and The BSE Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 440,647

Current Market Cap: 112.1B INR

