Jammu & Kashmir Bank Announces 87th AGM and Strategic Appointments

An update from Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. ( ($IN:J&KBANK) ) is now available.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited has announced its 87th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 26, 2025, at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar. The meeting will address various business matters including the adoption of financial statements, declaration of dividends, and reappointment of directors. Additionally, the bank will appoint M/s D K Pandoh & Associates as Secretarial Auditors for a five-year term. This AGM is significant for stakeholders as it outlines the bank’s financial performance and strategic decisions, impacting its operational and industry positioning.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited operates in the banking industry, providing a range of financial services. It is headquartered in Srinagar, Kashmir, India, and focuses on serving the financial needs of its regional market and beyond.

Average Trading Volume: 440,647

Current Market Cap: 112.1B INR

