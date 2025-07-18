James Hardie Industries Sees BlackRock’s Stake Rise Above 6% in July 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from James Hardie ( (AU:JHX) ).

On July 1, 2025, James Hardie Industries received a substantial holding notice indicating that BlackRock, Inc.’s holdings in the company have surpassed the 6% threshold. This change in substantial holding reflects BlackRock’s increased influence in the company, potentially impacting James Hardie’s shareholder dynamics and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:JHX) stock is a Buy with a A$55.00 price target.

More about James Hardie

James Hardie Industries plc is a global leader in the building materials industry, primarily known for its production of fiber cement products. The company focuses on providing durable and innovative solutions for residential and commercial construction markets, with a significant presence in the United States, Australia, and other international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 3,366,172

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$17.06B

