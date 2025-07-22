James Hardie Announces Substantial Holding Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

James Hardie ( (AU:JHX) ) has issued an update.

James Hardie Industries plc has announced a substantial holding notice as required under ASX Listing Rule 3.17.3. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s shareholding in James Hardie Industries has fallen below the 5% threshold, now holding 4.95% of the ordinary share capital. This change in shareholding could impact the company’s market perception and investor relations, as it reflects a decrease from a previously reported 5.75% interest.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:JHX) stock is a Buy with a A$55.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on James Hardie stock, see the AU:JHX Stock Forecast page.

More about James Hardie

James Hardie Industries plc is a company incorporated in Ireland, primarily involved in the building materials industry. The company is known for its production of fiber cement products and has a significant market presence in the United States, Australia, and other international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 3,337,004

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$23.73B

For detailed information about JHX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue