James Hardie Announces Change in Voting Rights Structure

An announcement from James Hardie ( (AU:JHX) ) is now available.

James Hardie Industries has announced a change in the breakdown of voting rights, with FMR LLC crossing a threshold of 5% voting rights on July 31, 2025, as part of a stock merger following a merger and acquisition completion. This adjustment in voting rights could impact the company’s governance and influence within the market, potentially affecting stakeholders’ interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:JHX) stock is a Buy with a A$55.00 price target.

More about James Hardie

James Hardie Industries plc is a company incorporated in Ireland, primarily operating in the building materials industry. It is known for its production of fiber cement products and systems, serving the construction and renovation sectors globally.

Average Trading Volume: 3,216,185

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$23.22B



