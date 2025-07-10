James Hardie Announces Change in Substantial Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

James Hardie ( (AU:JHX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

James Hardie Industries has announced a change in its substantial holdings as per the ASX Listing Rule 3.17.3. Bank of America Corporation has adjusted its voting rights in the company, crossing the 3% threshold, which may impact the company’s shareholder dynamics and influence its strategic decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:JHX) stock is a Buy with a A$55.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on James Hardie stock, see the AU:JHX Stock Forecast page.

More about James Hardie

James Hardie Industries plc is a company incorporated in Ireland, operating in the building materials industry. It specializes in the production of fiber cement products, which are primarily used in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings.

Average Trading Volume: 3,322,879

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$18.41B

