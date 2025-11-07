Jair Clarke to Step Down from OneMedNet Board

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
OneMedNet ( (ONMD) ) has shared an announcement.
On November 6, 2025, Jair Clarke informed OneMedNet Corporation’s Board of Directors that he will not stand for re-election at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Clarke’s decision was not due to any disagreement with the company, and he will continue to serve in an advisory role after the meeting.
More about OneMedNet
Average Trading Volume: 11,628,952
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: $80.67M
