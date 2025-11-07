Jair Clarke to Step Down from OneMedNet Board

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

OneMedNet ( (ONMD) ) has shared an announcement.

On November 6, 2025, Jair Clarke informed OneMedNet Corporation’s Board of Directors that he will not stand for re-election at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Clarke’s decision was not due to any disagreement with the company, and he will continue to serve in an advisory role after the meeting.

More about OneMedNet

Average Trading Volume: 11,628,952

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $80.67M

