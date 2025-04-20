Jaiprakash Associates Announces Final List of Insolvency Resolution Applicants

An update from Jaiprakash Associates Limited ( (IN:JPASSOCIAT) ) is now available.

Jaiprakash Associates Limited has announced the final list of 25 entities eligible as prospective resolution applicants in its Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process. This development is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to resolve its insolvency issues, potentially impacting its future operations and positioning within the industry. The list includes notable companies such as Adani Enterprises and Vedanta Limited, indicating significant interest from major industry players.

Jaiprakash Associates Limited operates in the infrastructure sector, focusing on engineering and construction projects, cement production, and real estate development. The company is known for its involvement in large-scale infrastructure projects across India.

