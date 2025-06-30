Jade Road Investments Delays 2024 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jade Road Investments ( (GB:JADE) ) has provided an announcement.

Jade Road Investments Limited, an investing company listed on AIM, has announced a delay in the publication of its final accounts for the year ending December 31, 2024, due to resourcing issues. The company expects to release the Annual Report later this week, which may impact stakeholders’ expectations and the company’s operational transparency.

More about Jade Road Investments

Average Trading Volume: 72,581

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £443K

