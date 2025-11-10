Jackpot Digital Expands Presence with New Installations in Wisconsin

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Jackpot Digital ( (TSE:JJ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Jackpot Digital Inc. has successfully installed three of its state-of-the-art Jackpot Blitz® dealerless poker tables at Sevenwinds Casino in Hayward, Wisconsin. This installation marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion across land-based casinos, highlighting the growing demand for its innovative gaming solutions. The deployment underscores Jackpot Digital’s commitment to enhancing the casino gaming experience through cutting-edge technology, helping operators meet evolving player preferences and drive operational growth.

More about Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, specializing in dealerless multiplayer electronic poker electronic table games (ETGs). The company offers innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide, focusing on enhancing player experiences and providing cost-effective, revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital’s clientele includes major cruise lines and an expanding number of land-based casinos across North America and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 167,131

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$31.64M

For a thorough assessment of JJ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue