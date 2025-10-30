J2 Metals Inc. Announces $400,000 Private Placement to Fund Exploration Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

J2 Metals Incorporation ( (TSE:JTWO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

J2 Metals Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $400,000 through the sale of subscription receipts, which will convert into common shares and warrants upon meeting escrow conditions. The funds raised will support the company’s exploration projects in Québec and Alaska, which show promising historical results and potential for significant discoveries, strengthening J2 Metals’ position in the mineral exploration industry.

More about J2 Metals Incorporation

J2 Metals Inc. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals and precious metals in mining-friendly regions of Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Cranstown Capital Corp. and completed its qualifying transaction in March 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 39,141

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4M

For an in-depth examination of JTWO stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue