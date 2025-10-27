J2 Metals Announces Strategic Spin-Out of Twenty Mile Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from J2 Metals Incorporation ( (TSE:JTWO) ).

J2 Metals Inc. has announced a strategic spin-out of its Twenty Mile Project to a subsidiary, allowing investors to hold shares in two specialized entities. This move will enable J2 to concentrate on its Napoleon and Miniac projects, while the new entity, expected to be named Twenty Mile Metals Inc., will focus on the Twenty Mile Project. The spin-out is subject to several conditions, including shareholder and court approvals, and aims to enhance the company’s operational focus and market positioning.

J2 Metals Inc. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals and precious metals in mining-friendly regions of Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Cranstown Capital Corp. and completed its qualifying transaction in March 2025.

