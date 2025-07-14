J Sainsbury’s Patrick Dunne Acquires Shares via Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

J Sainsbury plc ( (GB:SBRY) ) has shared an announcement.

J Sainsbury plc announced that Patrick Dunne, a person discharging managerial responsibilities, acquired 8,220 ordinary shares through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan at a price of £2.82317 per share. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects the company’s adherence to the UK Market Abuse Regulation, ensuring transparency and compliance in managerial dealings.

Spark’s Take on GB:SBRY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SBRY is a Outperform.

J Sainsbury plc’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives, such as cost savings and market expansion, are central to its positive outlook. The technical indicators suggest stable but cautious trading conditions, while the valuation is supported by a high dividend yield. Challenges remain in operational margins and external economic pressures, notably in the grocery sector.

More about J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc is a prominent player in the retail industry, primarily offering groceries, general merchandise, and financial services. The company focuses on delivering quality products and services to its customers across the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 8,131,337

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.34B

