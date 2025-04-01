J Sainsbury plc Updates on Share Capital and Voting Rights

J Sainsbury plc ( (GB:SBRY) ) has shared an update.

J Sainsbury plc announced that as of March 31, 2025, its issued ordinary share capital comprises 2,343,855,567 shares, with no shares held in Treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights, which shareholders can use to determine their notification requirements under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc is a prominent player in the retail industry, primarily focusing on supermarket operations. The company offers a wide range of products including groceries, clothing, and general merchandise, and is a significant entity in the UK market.

YTD Price Performance: -14.04%

Average Trading Volume: 6,954,824

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £5.53B

For a thorough assessment of SBRY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue