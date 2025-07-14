J Sainsbury plc Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Share Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from J Sainsbury plc ( (GB:SBRY) ) is now available.

J Sainsbury plc has announced the purchase of 1,063,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were acquired from BNP Paribas SA at prices ranging from 279.6000 to 284.8000 pence, with a volume-weighted average price of 282.1255 pence. The company intends to cancel these shares, a move that could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding, thereby increasing earnings per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SBRY) stock is a Buy with a £3.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on J Sainsbury plc stock, see the GB:SBRY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SBRY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SBRY is a Outperform.

J Sainsbury plc’s strong financial performance, effective technical indicators, and strategic corporate actions drive a high stock score. The attractive dividend yield and active share buybacks further enhance its investment appeal. The main risks involve profitability improvement and managing leverage.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SBRY stock, click here.

More about J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc is a prominent player in the retail industry, primarily focusing on grocery and general merchandise. The company operates a chain of supermarkets and convenience stores across the UK, catering to a diverse customer base with a wide range of products.

Average Trading Volume: 8,136,686

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.34B

See more data about SBRY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue