J-LEASE CO., LTD. Reports Strong Financial Growth and Strategic Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

J-LEASE CO., LTD. ( (JP:7187) ) has provided an announcement.

J-LEASE CO., LTD. reported a significant increase in its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 26.3% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 28.2%. The company has also made strategic changes by incorporating new subsidiaries, including a football club, which may influence its future market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7187) stock is a Buy with a Yen1693.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on J-LEASE CO., LTD. stock, see the JP:7187 Stock Forecast page.

More about J-LEASE CO., LTD.

J-LEASE CO., LTD. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, involved in leasing services. The company has recently expanded its operations to include a soccer club business through the establishment of J-Lease Football Club Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 68,575

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen27.39B

See more data about 7187 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue