J-LEASE CO., LTD. Reports Record-High Q2 Financial Results

J-LEASE CO., LTD. ( (JP:7187) ) has shared an announcement.

J-LEASE CO., LTD. reported record-high sales and profits for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, surpassing company expectations. This success is attributed to strong performances in their core rent guarantee services and strategic expansion efforts. The company plans to continue increasing market share in the Tokyo area and expand its branch network across Japan, while leveraging synergies with newly acquired K-net Co., Ltd. and other group businesses to enhance corporate value and shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7187) stock is a Buy with a Yen1693.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on J-LEASE CO., LTD. stock, see the JP:7187 Stock Forecast page.

More about J-LEASE CO., LTD.

J-LEASE CO., LTD. operates in the rent guarantee industry, focusing primarily on residential and business rent guarantees. The company also engages in medical expense guarantees, real-estate-related, and IT-related businesses, with a strong market presence in the Tokyo metropolitan area and plans for nationwide expansion.

Average Trading Volume: 68,575

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen27.39B

