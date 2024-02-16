J & J Snack Foods Shareholders Elect Directors and Approve Auditors

J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) has released an update.

At the recent annual meeting of shareholders, significant decisions were made regarding the company’s leadership and practices. Vincent A. Melchiorre and Mary M. Meder were elected as directors with a substantial majority. The appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the company’s independent accounting firm for the upcoming fiscal year was ratified with an overwhelming number of votes in favor. Additionally, the compensation package for the company’s named executive officers received a strong advisory approval from the shareholders.

