Izumi Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Stable Financial Performance

Izumi Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8273) ) has provided an announcement.

Izumi Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in operating revenue for the three months ended May 31, 2025, with a 25.5% rise compared to the previous year. Despite a slight decline in ordinary profit, the company showed a positive trend in profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating a stable financial position and potential for future growth.

Izumi Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in retail operations. The company focuses on providing a wide range of consumer goods and services, catering to a diverse market segment.

Average Trading Volume: 115,878

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen246.8B

