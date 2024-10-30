IXUP Ltd. Secures Key Contracts and Expands Globally

IXUP Ltd. (AU:IXU) has released an update.

IXUP Ltd., a technology company specializing in secure data analytics, has secured a significant A$10 million contract in North America, marking its first revenue in the region. The company is also advancing its Secure Data Engine technology in Australia through a partnership with Microsoft, while expanding its presence in sports analytics via its datapowa division. IXUP’s strategic moves are enhancing its financial position, with a reduced cash burn rate and increased revenue expectations.

